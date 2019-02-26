SteelSeries’ Stratus XL Game Controller works w/ PCs, VR, & Fortnite on Android: $30 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Stratus XL for $29.95 shipped. While this controller has been fetching around $40 at Amazon, it’s currently selling for about $55+ at retailers like Walmart. Today’s deal is within $1 of Amazon’s all-time low and is the best we can find right now. Now that Epic has added support mobile controllers on Fortnite for Android, it’s now within your reach to score a Victory Royale. When you’re not playing Fortnite, this controller will also pair nicely with Windows, select VR headsets, Steam, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re not a SteelSeries fan like I am, the $18 Matricom G-Pad Wireless Bluetooth Gamepad may suit your needs at less of a price. Like he option above, this works with PCs, Android, and some VR experiences. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of reviewers.

SteelSeries Stratus XL features: