Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner Pro, Oh She Glows, more

- Feb. 26th 2019 10:00 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Cloud Outliner Pro, Oh She Glows, Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1, Smash the Code, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Export Contact Cleaner Backup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smash the Code: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Rushers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Oh She Glows: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Site Audit Pro: $13 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Window – Fasting Tracker: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $3 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Translation !: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $6 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Oxford Deluxe (ODE and OTE): $40 (Reg. $55)

iOS Universal/Watch: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: CheckBook Pro: $20 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

