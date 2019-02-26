Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends $5, Red Dead Redemption 2 $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now kicked off a notable Xbox Live Gold sale. While there are a number of notable deals here, one standout option is Rayman Legends for $5. Regularly $20, it sells for $17.50 at Amazon and today’s deal is the lowest we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Red Dead Redemption 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Or less for GCU members
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Microsoft Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 70% off | Microsoft
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Target
- BioShock Collection Digital $15 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $48 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Switch $20 (Reg. $25+) | Newegg
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Starter $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $53 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
