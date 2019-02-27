Amazon takes 20% off Blink XT security cameras, priced from $104 shipped

- Feb. 27th 2019 7:28 am ET

From $104
0

Amazon is currently taking 20% off nearly the entire Blink XT Security Camera lineup. Deals start at $103.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the XT 2-camera System for $183.99, which is down from the usual $230 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Savings increase when you jump up to the 5-camera bundle for $399.99 (Reg. $500). Blink XT Cameras are weatherproof, so you can use them both inside or out. Motion detection and impressive two-year battery life check the boxes on features. Includes free cloud storage, which is a major selling-point as most other competitors charge a monthly fee for backing up your data. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 6,500 Amazon customers.

Just yesterday Blair put together a nifty guide which details how to easily improve your smart home security. Blink’s line of cameras made the cut as one of the most cost-effective options on the market today. Learn more here about how you can bolster your home security with a few nifty add-ons.

Blink XT Security Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

From $104

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Blink

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp