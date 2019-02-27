Amazon takes 20% off Blink XT security cameras, priced from $104 shipped

Amazon is currently taking 20% off nearly the entire Blink XT Security Camera lineup. Deals start at $103.99 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the XT 2-camera System for $183.99, which is down from the usual $230 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Savings increase when you jump up to the 5-camera bundle for $399.99 (Reg. $500). Blink XT Cameras are weatherproof, so you can use them both inside or out. Motion detection and impressive two-year battery life check the boxes on features. Includes free cloud storage, which is a major selling-point as most other competitors charge a monthly fee for backing up your data. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 6,500 Amazon customers.

Just yesterday Blair put together a nifty guide which details how to easily improve your smart home security. Blink’s line of cameras made the cut as one of the most cost-effective options on the market today. Learn more here about how you can bolster your home security with a few nifty add-ons.

Blink XT Security Cameras feature: