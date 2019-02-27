Amazon offers 25% off heated blankets and comforters with deals from $33 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Designer Living (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 25% off bedding and heated blankets today. One standout from the sale is the Beautyrest Soft Sherpa Heated Blanket Wrap (50 x 64-inches) for $36.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Along with the 5-year product warranty, this heated blanket features 3 heat settings and a remote to control it all. It also carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.
Be sure to browse through today’s sale though as we are seeing a number of colorways on sale as well as some highly-rated bed comforters from $33. For more bedding options, go check out Walmart’s new modern home line with deals from $20.
Beautyrest Soft Sherpa Heated Blanket Wrap:
- INCLUDES – 1 heated blanket with 1 controller (3 heat setting), manual and warranty card
- FEATURES – Ultra comfort and stylish, poncho style heated wrap 50″ (W) x 64″ (L). Perfect cuddling partner while watching TV, reading a book or just relaxing
- SAFETY – Extremely low electromagnetic field emissions, auto shut-off function after 2 hours. Throw / wrap is UL/ETL certified safety standard. Compatible only with US and Canada current 110 – 120 VAC @ 60HZ with 2 prong plug. Do not cover controller and cord when in use, make sure both items are in a well ventilated area