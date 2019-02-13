Update your space for an upcoming new season with Walmart’s new modern furniture line. This being Walmart, the prices are very budget-friendly, especially considering how stylish and comparable the pieces are to high brand stores. This collection includes 650 products falling into three looks: Scandinavian Minimalist, Retro Glam, and Refined Industrial. Even better, the prices range from $20 for barware to $1,600 for furniture. Head below to find our top picks from the line.

Living Room

Looking for a modern sofa at a decent price? The Glam Marni Metal Base 87-inch Sofa is priced at $899 and is stunning. It features a luxurious light gray coloring and four square detachable back pillows. This sofa reminds me of the options you would see at Restoration Hardware which are priced at around $4,000.

Another living room piece that would look lovely with the couch is this Glam Lena Geo Base Coffee Table. Its marble top is very on-trend for this season with a price of $399. It also features a stylish metal base and three angular legs with a brass-plated finish.

Bedroom

Upholstered bed frames are another trendy piece to add to your home. In Walmart’s new modern line, they feature an array of versatile and unique bed frames. One of our favorites is the Scandinavian Henrik Upholstered Headboard that starts at $449 for a full/queen and $499 for the king size. It also is available in a dark charcoal or light gray color options. Pair this headboard with the Scandinavian Melange Edge Jersey Quilt Set for a fresh bedroom look for this spring. Even better, this quilt sets ranges from $60 – $80 depending on the size. Head below to the bedding picture to see all of the items listed.

Kitchen

Now is a great time to refresh your kitchen plates and utensils. The Glam Mason 12 Piece Dinnerware Set in white features dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls coated in a marble finish. It also includes a modern gold trim and are microwave and dish-washer safe. This set is priced at $65 and will be great for everyday use.

Outdoor

Although it may seem too early to be talking about outdoor furnishings, this line will have you ready for spring weather. Invite your friends over to relax on the Scandinavian Lina Outdoor Patio Casual Dining Sectional Set. This sectional lets your sit seven guests and features a stylish weather-resistant wicker material. It also include a light gray fabric for a modern appearance. This sectional is one of the most pricey items from the line at $1,600.

Which piece of furniture from this new line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.