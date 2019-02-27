Amazon discounts various Osmo Kits by up to 40%: Genius $59, Coding Jam $30, more

Amazon offers the Osmo Genius Kit for $58.79 shipped.That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The Osmo Genius Kit delivers STEM-focused learning tools that incorporates your iPad right into the action. This one focuses on visual learning and problem solving, but there’s a number of other topics to be explored below with other Osmo kits that are on sale. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Osmo deals include:

Osmo Genius Kit features: