Amazon discounts various Osmo Kits by up to 40%: Genius $59, Coding Jam $30, more

Amazon offers the Osmo Genius Kit for $58.79 shipped.That’s good for 40% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The Osmo Genius Kit delivers STEM-focused learning tools that incorporates your iPad right into the action. This one focuses on visual learning and problem solving, but there’s a number of other topics to be explored below with other Osmo kits that are on sale. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Other notable Osmo deals include:
- Creative Kit: $52 (Reg. $65)
- Hot Wheels MindRacers Kit: $63 (Reg. $80)
- Coding Jam Kit: $30 (Reg. $60)
Osmo Genius Kit features:
Osmo is a magical award-winning game system, it fosters creativity and problem solving skills through hands-on play. The Genius Kit includes 5 fun games and the Osmo game system (compatible with other Osmo games not included in this kit.) Compatible iPads: iPad 2, iPad (3rd Generation), iPad (4th Generation), iPad (5th Generation), iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.