Charge your iPhone or Android with Twelve South’s decor-friendly 10W PowerPic for $53.50

Amazon offers the Twelve South PowerPic 10W Qi Charger from $53.43 shipped. It typically sells for $80 direct and up to $70 elsewhere. Today’s deal is in range of the best prices we’ve seen over the last few months. It did hit $52 during the holiday shopping season, however. This stylish charging accessory delivers 10W charging speeds, ensuring that the latest iPhone and Android devices are powered up quickly. It ditches the classic plastic charger design for a look that fits any decor. An interchangeable background lets you place pictures within the frame. We noted that it was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review.

Those looking for an affordable charger should check out this top-rated alternative from Anker. There isn’t the same level of design, but it’s still a nice option for powering up your devices at home or on your desk.

Twelve South Powerpic features: