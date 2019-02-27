Today only, Beats Solo³ Wireless Over-Ear Headphones return to $160 shipped (Reg. $240)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones in Matte Gold for $159.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally you’ll find other color variants selling for $240 or more, with today’s offer dropping the price to match our previous mention for one of the best deals we’ve seen. Headlined by the usual aesthetic flair Beats headphones are known for, you’ll also find up 40 hours of audio playback and more. The Solo³ also feature Fast Fuel, which converts five minutes of charging into three hours of use. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 9,800 customers.

If you think picking up a pair of over-ear headphones sounds like a good call to sate your listening needs, but don’t want to shell out that kind of cash for the Solo³, then consider the Anker Soundcore Life 2. At $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, these over-ear cans sport active noise cancellation and a much more affordable price, with the loss the of the iconic Beats’ branding.

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones features: