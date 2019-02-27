Logitech’s $30 Gaming Headphones pairs 7.1-Ch. Surround Sound with affordability (25% off)

Amazon offers the Logitech G430 Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headphones for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $40 at Best Buy, that saves you 25% and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s gaming headphones feature Dolby DTS 7.1-Channel Surround Sound, a built-in microphone, inline volume controls and more. Boasting PS4, Mac and PC compatibility, this headset is a versatile way to level up your game on a budget. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 4,800 gamers.

A great use of your savings is towards the best-selling Anchor Headphone Mount at $12 Prime shipped. It helps keep your setup nice and tidy while you’re not using the headset and conveniently stows it away underneath your desk.

Logitech G430 Gaming Headphones features:

DTS Headphone: X and Dolby 7. 1 surround Sound: experience an immersive 360-degree sound field that lets you hear what you can’t see

Lightweight design and soft sport cloth ear cups with 90-degree swivel for maximum comfort and a personalized fit

Folding, noise-cancelling boom mic: reduces background noise for clear voice pick up and rotates up and out of the way

On-cable sound controls: volume dial and mute switch are close at hand

Works with PS4 and Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 or windows Vista computers. Sensitivity: 90dB SPL/mw