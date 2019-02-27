Score a Moto G6 Play Android Smartphone for $160 shipped (Up to 20% off)

- Feb. 27th 2019 10:42 am ET

Newegg Flash offers the Motorola Moto G6 Play 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $159.99 shipped when promo code NEFPBF57 is applied during checkout. For comparison, it sells for upwards of $200 and Amazon currently has it listed for $180. This is the best price that we can currently find. If you’re looking for a budget Android smartphone, consider going with the Moto G6 Play, which features a 6.7-inch HD display, 13MP camera and 1.4GHz processor. Add a microSD card to mix and expand your storage by up to 128GB. Moto G6 Play is rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.

Put your savings towards a new case and protect this Android device. We recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case as a solid option for keeping your Moto G6 Play on-the-go.

Motorola Moto G6 Play features:

  • All-day battery and . Go more than a full day on a single charge, then get hours of power in just minutes of charging
  • 5.7″ HD+ Max vision display. Watch your entertainment come alive on a screen that spans from edge to edge
  • 13 MP rapid-focus Camera. Never miss a great shot with a Camera that focuses as fast as you do
  • Fast performance. Get all the speed you need with a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and 3 GB of RAM

