Protect your camera & more on-the-go w/ Nanuk’s Waterproof Hard Case from $24 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon offers the Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert in black for $24.18 Prime shipped. You can also pick up the blue variant for $25.70. Normally selling for over $40, that’s good for an up to 40% discount, with both styles dropping to new Amazon all-time lows. Nanuk’s case is perfect for transporting cameras and other sensitive electronic devices. It carries a IP67 water resistance rating and is also dust-proof. Plus, the interior foam keeps whatever is stowed inside protected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a little more storage space than Nanuk’s 904 case offers, the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case has a bit more room at $33 shipped. It sports the same IP67 rating and comes with foam inserts as well, though you’ll pay a little more for the additional storage capacity.

Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case features: