Protect your camera & more on-the-go w/ Nanuk’s Waterproof Hard Case from $24 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon offers the Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert in black for $24.18 Prime shipped. You can also pick up the blue variant for $25.70. Normally selling for over $40, that’s good for an up to 40% discount, with both styles dropping to new Amazon all-time lows. Nanuk’s case is perfect for transporting cameras and other sensitive electronic devices. It carries a IP67 water resistance rating and is also dust-proof. Plus, the interior foam keeps whatever is stowed inside protected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re in need of a little more storage space than Nanuk’s 904 case offers, the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case has a bit more room at $33 shipped. It sports the same IP67 rating and comes with foam inserts as well, though you’ll pay a little more for the additional storage capacity.
Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case features:
- Interior Dimensions L8.4″ x W6.0″ x H3.7″ | Exterior Dimensions L10.2″ x W7.9″ x H4.5″ | Includes 1 layer cubed foam insert with base pad and lid foam
- Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof | Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling
- NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant | NANUK cases are designed to survive the toughest journey
- Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force
- Limited lifetime warranty on NANUK 904 case |1 year warranty against manufacturing defects on the foam inserts