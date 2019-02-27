Protect your camera & more on-the-go w/ Nanuk’s Waterproof Hard Case from $24 (Reg. $40+)

- Feb. 27th 2019 3:09 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 From $24
0

Amazon offers the Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case with Foam Insert in black for $24.18 Prime shipped. You can also pick up the blue variant for $25.70. Normally selling for over $40, that’s good for an up to 40% discount, with both styles dropping to new Amazon all-time lows. Nanuk’s case is perfect for transporting cameras and other sensitive electronic devices. It carries a IP67 water resistance rating and is also dust-proof. Plus, the interior foam keeps whatever is stowed inside protected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in need of a little more storage space than Nanuk’s 904 case offers, the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case has a bit more room at $33 shipped. It sports the same IP67 rating and comes with foam inserts as well, though you’ll pay a little more for the additional storage capacity.

Nanuk 904 Waterproof Hard Case features:

  • Interior Dimensions L8.4″ x W6.0″ x H3.7″ | Exterior Dimensions L10.2″ x W7.9″ x H4.5″ | Includes 1 layer cubed foam insert with base pad and lid foam
  • Waterproof (IP67 rated), dustproof, shockproof | Automatic purge valve equalizes pressure on the inside of the case when travelling
  • NK-7 resin is incredibly impact resistant | NANUK cases are designed to survive the toughest journey
  • Two Powerclaw (patented) triple action latches molded in super-tough Nylon keep the case securely closed using compressive force
  • Limited lifetime warranty on NANUK 904 case |1 year warranty against manufacturing defects on the foam inserts
Get this deal
$40 From $24

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
nanuk

nanuk

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go