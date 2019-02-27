nonda’s $20 Smart Car Sensor makes sure you’ll never be surprised by a dead battery (33% off)

- Feb. 27th 2019 3:51 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the nonda ZUS Smart Car Sensor and Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy and Target. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate and drops the price to match our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. nonda’s car sensor pairs with a companion iOS and Android app and monitors your car’s battery as well as driving records and more. It also offers parking spot tracking and features dual 2.4A USB charging ports. It carries 3.9/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

Compared to other car smart sensors on Amazon, which sell for $20 or more, nonda’s is an even better value thanks to its added charging ports. Use your savings from today’s sale to complete your on-the-road setup with a highly-rated Anker Lightning Cable.

nonda ZUS Smart Car Sensor and Charger features:

  • The ZUS App automatically saves your parking location. Simply open the ZUS App to find your car with the Map or Compass.
  • ZUS App actively monitors your car’s battery and notifies you when the battery is underperforming.
  • ZUS App automatically remembers your drives and records your business mileage for IRS reporting(premium feature, free for 60 drives per month).
  • Never pay another parking ticket again with the parking meter alert.
  • Easily share your parking location with your spouse or friends.
