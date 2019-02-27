Laser-guided cleaning and Alexa-control headline the $416 Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum (Reg. $570)

- Feb. 27th 2019 2:24 pm ET

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in rose gold for $416.09 shipped when code ROBOROCKS51 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 26% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $11 of the lowest we’ve seen. Headlined by laser guidance and smartphone control, the S5 also features a 150-minute runtime. It can even integrate with smart home devices like Alexa and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from just over 110 customers.

Roborock’s S5 enters the robotic vacuum market with a competitive price tag alongside compelling specs. Compared to the similar ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 at $450, you’re getting many of the same features but for $34 less.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

  • Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.
  • Synchronous sweeping and mopping: Sweeping system is designed to increase the wind utilization and draw all the dust into the dust bin with nothing left. 

