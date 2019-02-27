Sling TV takes 40% off its streaming bundles for new subscribers, now from $15/mo.

Sling TV is currently taking 40% off all of its streaming packages for new customers. This discount will last for three months and drops the entry-level Sling Orange and Blue packages to just $15 from $25. Sling’s streaming service is divided up into three categories, depending on your needs. The higher-end Orange & Blue package delivers most popular sports and entertainment channels. It’s currently marked down to $25 from $40. As always, you can cancel at any time and there are no other fees aside from tax. Learn more on this landing page.
Need a stream to access Sling TV? The Roku Express is currently one of the most affordable options out there at around $30. It’s a great way to access all of the best services, including Sling TV, for less.
The number of devices on which Sling content can be watched at the same time varies based on the Sling service. If you subscribe to our Sling Latino core services, you can enjoy two streams at a time. If you subscribe to our Sling International core services, you can enjoy one stream at a time. If you subscribe to our Sling Orange service, you can enjoy one stream at a time. Any extras you add to your Sling Orange service will be included in your single stream. If you subscribe to our Sling Blue service, you can enjoy up to three streams of these channels at the same time. Any extras you add to your Sling Blue service will be included in your three streams. If you subscribe to both services in Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you can enjoy up to four streams at the same time. Because you are purchasing two separate services in Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you can get the total number of streams included on each separate service—one stream for any channel on the single-stream Sling Orange service and three streams for channels on the multi-stream Sling Blue service. To get up to four streams, go to the My Account page and make sure that the “show me only Sling Blue versions of channels in both services” box is not checked.