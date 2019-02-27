Sling TV takes 40% off its streaming bundles for new subscribers, now from $15/mo.

Sling TV is currently taking 40% off all of its streaming packages for new customers. This discount will last for three months and drops the entry-level Sling Orange and Blue packages to just $15 from $25. Sling’s streaming service is divided up into three categories, depending on your needs. The higher-end Orange & Blue package delivers most popular sports and entertainment channels. It’s currently marked down to $25 from $40. As always, you can cancel at any time and there are no other fees aside from tax. Learn more on this landing page.

Need a stream to access Sling TV? The Roku Express is currently one of the most affordable options out there at around $30. It’s a great way to access all of the best services, including Sling TV, for less.

