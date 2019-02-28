Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2019 is on sale for $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for $99.99 as a digital download for Mac or PC. Also at B&H. Regularly $150, this is a match of our previous mention and 33% off the regular going rate. Adobe Elements offers a trimmed down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Includes 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. While early reviews are mixed, Adobe is known as one of the best in this category.

Want to take your designing to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud for just $20 more. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features: