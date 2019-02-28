Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more

- Feb. 28th 2019 10:56 am ET

After being teased prior to Black Friday 2018, Amazon Day is officially hitting the mainstream as the online retailer looks to simplify deliveries for Prime members. This morning, Amazon launched its new delivery service that allows Prime subscribers to choose when they’d prefer packages to arrive. The latest perk offers the ability to group multiple parcels together, making deliveries more predictable and easier to plan for.

Amazon Day arrives on the scene today as another notable perk for Prime members. Although complaints have steadily risen that the “two-day” delivery window is often missed, Amazon still has one of the most convenient shipping schemes on the internet today. Head below for more Amazon Day details.

Amazon Day: Custom deliveries for Prime members

This scene typically plays out in my home:

“Did you include X with our order of Y on Amazon last night?”

“No.”

That generally results in me placing another order, which means two packages arriving on concurrent days, more cardboard and more frustration. Amazon Day will hopefully remedy this problem. While it may not always solve the issue of day-after forgetfulness, in the long-term it should help cut down on excess cardboard and packages.

To opt in to Amazon Day shipping, simple select the “Amazon Day” option during checkout and choose which day of the week is your preferred delivery time. Be sure to note how delivery windows change when using this service, however. If there is something in your cart that requires timely delivery, then be sure to make those adjustments as well. Amazon Day will not alter any existing Subscribe and Save orders that are automatically placed.

Various Amazon Day perks explained

Amazon Day delivers benefits for the brand too

Amazon recently announced a goal to make 50% of its shipments net zero carbon by 2030. Today’s announcement should help the online giant make strides in this area. For those that don’t necessarily require two-day delivery, and prefer one package to multiple, this service should help.

However, don’t be fooled, there are benefits here for Amazon as well. By grouping packages together, Amazon should save in a number of different ways. Cardboard costs should go down in the long-term. Also, eliminating some expedited shipping from the mix is likely to also help Amazon’s bottom line. So while customers may enjoy fewer boxes on the front porch, Amazon is surely benefiting here, too.

Amazon Day is beginning to roll out to shoppers today. See additional details on this landing page.

