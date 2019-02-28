Apple Watch Series 2 is still a capable device w/ watchOS 5 support, $150 today only (refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes for $149.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. While Woot is grading these as “refurbished” there is a clause on the page that says buyers can aspect a moderate level of wear. That said, a 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re not pleased with the condition. Apple Watch Series 2 is still a solid option as watchOS 5 supports even the previous generation model at this time. You can expect updates for a while yet. Features include built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and more.

Put those savings to work and grab an extra Watch band. Our roundup has all of the best third-party options out there starting at $5 in various styles and colors.

Apple Watch Series 2 features: