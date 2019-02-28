Surprise your budding carpenter with this 70-piece kids’ tool set for $14 (Reg. $40)

BFULL (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Kids’ Tool Set for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $40, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this item. If you have a young child who finds your home DIY projects fascinating, this kit would be perfect for them. It comes with a workbench, toolbox, and various tools such as an electric drill, hand saw, screwdrivers, and more. Everything is crafted from BPA-free plastic. It’s an Amazon #1 best-seller in toy construction tools and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Meanwhile, we have tool deals ongoing for big kids, too, including this Milwaukee Drill/Driver Kit and a GearWrench 25-Piece Ratchet Set.

BFULL Kids’ Tool Set features: