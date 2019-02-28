Bose’s SoundSport Wired iOS Headphones are sweat-resistant & stay in place: $49 (Reg. up to $99)

Bose via Amazon is offering its iOS-friendly SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for $49 shipped. That’s up to $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama Camera and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I say iOS-friendly, this simply means that the volume and playback remote is fully-compatible. That being said, the headphones themselves will still work on other devices like game consoles, tablets, and more. This makes them a great option to keep around for devices like PlayStation or Switch that support Bluetooth, but are finicky about it. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you need an extra pair of headphones specifically for iOS devices, it’s probably best to get something that connects via Lightning. When going that route you can get Apple Earpods for $27 and they’ll offer a similar experience to AirPods with a hassle-free cord that allows you to plug in and go at a fraction of the price.

Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones features:

Energize your workout with full, balanced sound that conventional sports earbuds can’t match. SoundSport in-ear headphones are sweat-resistant and stay comfortably—yet securely—in place during vigorous exercises. So if music drives you, go further with headphones engineered to survive the demands of your busy life. If you want to control your music and calls check out our SoundSport headphones for Apple or Samsung and Android devices.