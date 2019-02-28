Home Depot takes up to 35% off smart locks and more, today only from $54 shipped

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select smart door locks and hardware. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag at Amazon and a match of our previous mention. The Schlage Connect Camelot is an all-in-one smart lock solution that works with existing Z-Wave, Alexa, and SmartThings systems. Three alert modes – activity, tamper and forced entry – relay what kind of activity is happening at your front door. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without investing too much in costlier systems. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals on this landing page, including various door handles and more.

Looking to secure your smart home? Check out our guide of the best Home and Alexa-friendly products to keep things safe and locked up. Simply adding an extra sensor here or there is a great way to affordably expand your setup.

Schlage Connect Touchscreen features: