Slice pizza the way it was meant to be cut, with a mini circular saw: $11.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Fred PIZZA BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel for $11.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $17, it currently sells for $16 at Walmart and is now about 25% off. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since spring 2018. Perfect as a joke gift for the DIYer on your list, don’t be confused, as this is a very capable pizza cutter despite its comical appearance. It is built from engineering-grade plastics with a laser-etched stainless-steel blade and is dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 375 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the circular saw design of today’s deal isn’t doing it for you, consider the KitchenAid Pizza Wheel at $10.50 Prime shipped. And the Winco Winware Pizza Cutter is only $5 right now. Either way, be sure to visit today’s Amazon kitchenware sale with all kinds of cooking accessories from just $4.50.

Fred PIZZA BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel: