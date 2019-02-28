Slice pizza the way it was meant to be cut, with a mini circular saw: $11.50 (25% off)

- Feb. 28th 2019 3:28 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $11.50
0

Amazon is offering the Fred PIZZA BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel for $11.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $17, it currently sells for $16 at Walmart and is now about 25% off. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since spring 2018. Perfect as a joke gift for the DIYer on your list, don’t be confused, as this is a very capable pizza cutter despite its comical appearance. It is built from engineering-grade plastics with a laser-etched stainless-steel blade and is dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 375 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the circular saw design of today’s deal isn’t doing it for you, consider the KitchenAid Pizza Wheel at $10.50 Prime shipped. And the Winco Winware Pizza Cutter is only $5 right now. Either way, be sure to visit today’s Amazon kitchenware sale with all kinds of cooking accessories from just $4.50.

Fred PIZZA BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel:

  • Great for pizza parties, this slicer is sure to get a round of laughs from everyone
  • Shaped like a circular saw, the pizza wheel makes whoever’s doing the cutting look like a carpenter in action
  • Built from tough, engineering-grade plastics with a laser-etched stainless-steel blade
  • The cutter has a removable shield for easy clean up
  • Dishwasher safe and comes packaged in a clear plastic gift box
Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $11.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Fred

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard