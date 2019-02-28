Philips Hue Smart Color Light Bulb drops to lowest price since the holidays at $42 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue A19 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $42 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s price drop is the best we’ve seen since 2018’s holiday season. These Philips Hue lights have an unmatched level of color accuracy and pair effortlessly with the HomeKit Bridge for a simple setup, making them worth the price. If you’ve already dipped your toes into the Hue ecosystem, today’s offer makes it more affordable to expand your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 660 customers.

For those looking to take their first step into smart home lighting, you can still score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 shipped (20% off). And if Hue isn’t right for you, check out our guide on how to choose the best lighting for your smart home.

Philips Hue Multicolor LED Light Bulb features:

The Philips Hue White and Color A19 Light Bulb works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required , Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub

Choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room or control you smart lights with your voice device. Requiring the Philips Hue Hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience.

Control your Philips Hue color lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.