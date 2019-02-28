Sam’s Club 1-yr. Membership w/ $25 in gift cards, more: $35 ($80 value)

Groupon is currently offering a one-year Sam’s Club membership with a $10 gift card for $35. You’ll also receive a $15 gift card for online purchases only. There’s  an included $10 fruit basket as well. Today’s deal equates to an $80 value as the membership goes for $45 alone and the added credits amount to $35 in freebies. Sam’s Club offers a wide-range of services, products and more making it a great place for shopping regularly. You can learn more about the perks of a membership on this landing page.

Sam’s Club Membership includes:

  • One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)
  • Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member
  • $10 eGift card online or in-club ($10 value)
  • $15 eGiftCard for first purchase on SamsClub.com over $15 ($15 value)
  • $10 off basket of $10 or more fresh produce ($10 value)
