Dive into mixed reality with Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey Headset at $250 shipped (Reg. $425)

Samsung currently offers its Hmd Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for a $175 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset allows you to immerse yourself in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and two motion controllers. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 170 customers.

Samsung’s Hmd Headset offers a compelling and well-rounded mixed reality experience for its price. But if the idea of being tethered to a PC is a deal-breaker, that doesn’t mean you still can’t strap on a wireless headset with the same budget.

The Oculus Go offers a standalone VR experience at $249. It doesn’t include any controllers, but if wires are your mortal enemy then it’s a solid trade-off.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey Headset features: