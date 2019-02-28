Dive into mixed reality with Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey Headset at $250 shipped (Reg. $425)

Samsung currently offers its Hmd Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for a $175 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset allows you to immerse yourself in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and two motion controllers. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 170 customers.
Samsung’s Hmd Headset offers a compelling and well-rounded mixed reality experience for its price. But if the idea of being tethered to a PC is a deal-breaker, that doesn’t mean you still can’t strap on a wireless headset with the same budget.
The Oculus Go offers a standalone VR experience at $249. It doesn’t include any controllers, but if wires are your mortal enemy then it’s a solid trade-off.
Samsung Hmd Odyssey Headset features:
- Premium built-in AKG headphones won’t shake loose during gameplay. With rich 360-degree spatial sound, you can hear when someone’s sneaking up on you and detect clues about what’s around you.
- Any mixed reality badge headset is compatible. Any of the windows mixed realitybadged motion controllers are compatible. PC- compatible gamepad or mouse/ keyboard will work too.The only mixed reality headset to Feature an integrated microphone array. Built directly into the headset, the array reduces noise so you can communicate clearly and interact with Cortana.
- Imagine the Thrill of VR combined with a phenomenal sense of presence. With Windows mixed reality, you can Escape to a world of immersive, exhilarating experiences.
Save 50% on Razer's water-resistant BlackWidow Ultimate Gaming Keyboard at $55 (All-time low) https://t.co/XTjRwy5hX2 by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/yM2CseP2vN
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 28, 2019