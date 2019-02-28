The Spiralizer 5-Blade Slicer noodles your veggies in seconds, now down to $20 (20% off)

Connected Home (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a nice 20% price drop and the best we can find. It is matching the Amazon all-time low, outside of a few brief offers over the holiday season last year. This best-selling slicer features 420 high carbon cutlery grade stainless steel blades, BPA free ABS and a “lifetime no-hassle replacement policy”. It also caries a 4+ star rating from over 10,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
As popular as the Spiralizer is, there are some other options out there that will noodle your zucchini for less. The Kitchen Supreme option is only $11 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon) and carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 5,000 users.
Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer:
Quality above all – stronger than ever – Spiralizer is the brand people have come to trust and rely on. Our new 3rd generation model is 30-35% stronger than any of the others on the market ! Our 420 high carbon cutlery grade stainless steel blades and stronger Ultra reinforced BPA free ABS make it possible to Spiralize harder root vegetables like sweet potatoes and turnips that previously broke Spiralizer handles