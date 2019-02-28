This stainless steel Contigo Water Bottle is down to just $11 Prime shipped (up to 45% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce stainless steel Contigo AUTOSPOUT Damen Chug Chill Water Bottle for $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $20 or so, we have only seen it go for less once (during a one-day sale) in the last year on Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we can find. Along with the wide mouth design and THERMALOCK vacuum insulation, this one can keep your beverages cold for up to 24 hours and features a one-handed push button spout. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you would prefer something with a more traditional straw, we still have Contigo’s AUTOCLOSE Shake & Go Tumbler with a lifetime warranty for $11.50 (20% off). However, not only is it slightly more expensive but it also doesn’t feature the stainless steel construction. Remember to hit up our Sports/Fitness deal Guide for even more.

Contigo AUTOSPOUT Damen Chug Chill Water Bottle: