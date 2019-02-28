Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Reigns Game of Thrones, Brave Guardians, more

- Feb. 28th 2019 9:54 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Brave Guardians TD, Dictator 2: Evolution, Reigns: Game of Thrones, KORG Gadget 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 100 Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balls Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dictator 2: Evolution: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BehaviorSnap: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1979 Revolution: A Cinematic Adventure Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Face & Body Photo editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HiBaby – Baby’s First Year: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Mystery Tales: Her Own Eyes HD – A Hidden Object Mystery (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Typography Insight: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: The Sims 2: Super Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)

