This $17 highly-rated 110-in-1 screwdriver set arms you with everything needed for smartphone repair

Apsung (97% positive all-time feedback from 800+) via Amazon offers its 110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $16.79 Prime shipped when code 36XRKMEB has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an $11 discount from the going rate and is the best offer we’ve seen. This precision tool kit includes everything you need to repair smartphones, computers and more. It has 100 different screwdriver bits, plus prying tools, tweezers, a flexible driver extension and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to arm themselves with a technology screwdriver set can alternatively pick up the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit instead. It’s a more premium option compared to the kit above, but includes all of the tech repair essentials.

110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features: