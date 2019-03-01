Best Buy has launched a new 24-hour flash sale this morning, which includes a number of discounts on Apple, TVs, smart home accessories and more. These offers are good for today only. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for free in-store pickup. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way is up to $300 off the latest MacBook Pros from Apple. One standout for us is the 15-inch 256GB model for $2,099.99, which is good for $300 off and the lowest price available by $100. Features include a Retina display, Touch ID, Thunderbolt 3 ports and more. Shop the entire MacBook Pro sale right here for more deals.

The Best Buy Flash Sale is also taking up to $149 off the latest iPad Pros from Apple. The entry-level models are on sale for $700, and the higher-end configurations are seeing the biggest discounts. This is a match of the lowest prices currently available. You’ll also find up to $100 off the latest 9.7-inch models as well with deals starting at $250. This is also a match of our previous mention and amongst the lowest prices currently available.

Other notable Best Buy Flash Sale deals include: