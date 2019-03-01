iTunes offers the complete Breaking Bad series in HD for $30 (Reg. $100)

iTunes offers Breaking Bad: The Complete Series in HD for $29.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 and has never been offered for less at iTunes. Amazon has physical copies for $60 or more. Follow along through 62 episodes as Walter White goes from chemistry teacher to meth kingpin. This series has won multiple awards and is rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series:
The incredible saga of high school chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White is here in its entirety: all 62 uncut, uncensored episodes! Emmy® winner Bryan Cranston portrays Walter White, a family man who turns to crime after a lung cancer diagnosis unravels his simple life. Recruiting former student and small-time dealer Jesse Pinkman (Emmy® winner Aaron Paul) to be his partner in crime, Walt rises to the top of the meth trade, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. But he can’t keep his dogged DEA agent brother-in-law Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) off his trail forever.