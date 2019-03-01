Stow all of your photography gear + an iPad, more in Case Logic’s $30 Camera Sling (45% off)

Today only, B&H offers the Case Logic Luminosity Compact Camera Sling for $29.99 shipped. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $14 and is the best we’ve seen to date. Case Logic’s Luminosity Compact Camera Sling has plenty of room to fit all of your essential photography gear. It can hold a DSLR, two lenses, an iPad and tons of other accessories. It also has a side-mounted tripod attachment. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.
For comparison, the AmazonBasics Camera Sling Bag sells for $30. While the price may be the same, you’re losing out on storage space and other features compared to the more premium option from Case Logic.
Case Logic Luminosity Compact Camera Sling features:
- For DSLR, 2 Lenses, Flash & Accessories
- Fits iPad or Similar-Sized Tablet
- Quick Side-Access Gear Compartment
- Top Storage Compartment with Zip Pocket
- Side Tripod Attachment
- Breathable Mesh Sling Strap with Buckle
- Padded Grip Handle at Top, Side & Base
- Removable Rain Cover
