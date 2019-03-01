Upgrade your home audio: Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers $320 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Edifier’s official Amazon storefront offers its S2000pro Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $319.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your home audio setup with today’s deal on Edifier speakers. Features include Bluetooth connectivity with atpX support, optical and coaxial inputs, along with a remote. Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers features:
Built with flat diaphragm tweeters and 5.5 inch woofers, the S2000pro represents the top of the line powered speakers for home or studio use. BT v4.0 with aptX decoder makes playing high fidelity audio from your mobile devices at ease. Connect S2000pro via toslink or spdif connection for lossless digital audio streaming. AUX inputs via dual RCA or dual XLR ports at the back.