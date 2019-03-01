Upgrade your home audio: Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers $320 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Edifier’s official Amazon storefront offers its S2000pro Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $319.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your home audio setup with today’s deal on Edifier speakers. Features include Bluetooth connectivity with atpX support, optical and coaxial inputs, along with a remote. Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save even further and go with Mackie’s CR3 studio monitors for a fraction of the price. You’ll miss out on Bluetooth connectivity and a wood-grain finish, but this is one of the most popular pairs of speakers on Amazon. Learn more here.

Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers features: