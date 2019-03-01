Record your adventures in 360-degrees with the GoPro Fusion at $449 shipped (Reg. $600)

Amazon offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $449 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $600 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon and one of the lowest prices all-time. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16 feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.
Use your savings from today’s sale towards GoPro’s Helmet Front + Side Mount Kit at $22.50 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking to deck out your new 360-degree camera with additional accessories, this starter kit includes everything needed to keep your camera safe.
GoPro Fusion features:
- Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video
- 5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps
- 18MP Spherical Photos
- Ruggedized Body, Waterproof to 16′
- Control via Mobile App
- Can Use Standard GoPro Mounts
- Includes Flat and Curved Adhesive Mounts
- Extendable Grip with Fold-Out Legs
Ricoh unveils the Theta Z1, its latest 360-degree camera capable of capturing 7K stills https://t.co/R9CpeCfGAn by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/78nOOWZMxb
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 25, 2019