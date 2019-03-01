Record your adventures in 360-degrees with the GoPro Fusion at $449 shipped (Reg. $600)

- Mar. 1st 2019 2:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$600 $449
0

Amazon offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $449 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $600 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon and one of the lowest prices all-time. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16 feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards GoPro’s Helmet Front + Side Mount Kit at $22.50 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking to deck out your new 360-degree camera with additional accessories, this starter kit includes everything needed to keep your camera safe.

GoPro Fusion features:

  • Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video
  • 5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps
  • 18MP Spherical Photos
  • Ruggedized Body, Waterproof to 16′
  • Control via Mobile App
  • Can Use Standard GoPro Mounts
  • Includes Flat and Curved Adhesive Mounts
  • Extendable Grip with Fold-Out Legs

Get this deal
$600 $449

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
B&H

B&H
GoPro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go