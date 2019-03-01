Record your adventures in 360-degrees with the GoPro Fusion at $449 shipped (Reg. $600)

Amazon offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $449 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $600 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon and one of the lowest prices all-time. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16 feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards GoPro’s Helmet Front + Side Mount Kit at $22.50 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking to deck out your new 360-degree camera with additional accessories, this starter kit includes everything needed to keep your camera safe.

GoPro Fusion features:

Supports 5.2K and 3K Spherical Video

5.2K up to 30 fps, 3K up to 60 fps

18MP Spherical Photos

Ruggedized Body, Waterproof to 16′

Control via Mobile App

Can Use Standard GoPro Mounts

Includes Flat and Curved Adhesive Mounts

Extendable Grip with Fold-Out Legs