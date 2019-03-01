Add a leather band to your Apple Watch arsenal for $7 via Amazon (various styles available)

- Mar. 1st 2019 3:16 pm ET

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Bands in various colors and sizes for $6.99 Prime shipped when promo code 4CEODICL is applied during checkout. That’s 50% off and a match of the best we’ve seen. Ditch your Apple Watch Sport Band and go with a more stylish leather alternative. These bands are made from “genuine leather” and come in a variety of colors/finishes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t do the trick, head over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands for even more options. Deals start at $5 on a wide-range of styles.

Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch band:

  • Design: Rustic style, color of time. Stylish genuine leather surface suits different daily wearings on any occasion.
  • Material：Full Grain Top Genuine Leather Adopted,durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. NOTE not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.
  • Fit: 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle（33mm*24mm*2mm）,10 holes design for free adjustment.Compatible for Apple watch 42mm.

