Thanos snapped 22% off the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet, now down to $77.50 shipped

Amazon offers the Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet for $77.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart for around the same price. That’s good for an over 22% discount from the going rate and is the second lowest offer we’ve seen at Amazon. This scale-model of the Infinity Gauntlet is the perfect collector’s item for Avengers fans. It features a high attention to detail, plus the Gauntlet’s articulated fingers and movie-inspired sound effects mean that you can don it just like the mad-titan Thanos himself. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 280 customers.
Another great way to indulge your Avengers fandom is with the Infinity War Thanos: Ultimate Battle LEGO Set at $56. It includes over 670 pieces, four minifigures and even a Thanos BigFig.
Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet features:
- Articulated fingers with fist-lock display mode
- Movie-inspired sound effects
- Pulsating stone glow light effects
- Premium roleplay articulated electronic fist
- Collector-inspired attention to detail
- Includes: gauntlet and instructions. X3 1.5V AAA
Bring home the top-rated Star Wars: Armada core game for $51 (Reg. $80) https://t.co/qKwZxbWufc by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/iEFAKA1dQx
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 1, 2019