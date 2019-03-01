Thanos snapped 22% off the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet, now down to $77.50 shipped

Amazon offers the Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet for $77.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart for around the same price.  That’s good for an over 22% discount from the going rate and is the second lowest offer we’ve seen at Amazon. This scale-model of the Infinity Gauntlet is the perfect collector’s item for Avengers fans. It features a high attention to detail, plus the Gauntlet’s articulated fingers and movie-inspired sound effects mean that you can don it just like the mad-titan Thanos himself. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 280 customers.

Another great way to indulge your Avengers fandom is with the Infinity War Thanos: Ultimate Battle LEGO Set at $56. It includes over 670 pieces, four minifigures and even a Thanos BigFig. 

Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet features:

  • Articulated fingers with fist-lock display mode
  • Movie-inspired sound effects
  • Pulsating stone glow light effects
  • Premium roleplay articulated electronic fist
  • Collector-inspired attention to detail
  • Includes: gauntlet and instructions. X3 1.5V AAA

