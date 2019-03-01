Seagate’s BarraCuda 3TB Internal Hard Drive expands your computer or NAS for $70 (Save $15)

Newegg offers the Seagate BarraCuda Internal 3TB Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped when code EMCTVVD23 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. This internal hard drive features up to 6GBps transfer speeds, enhanced data encryption and more. Whether you’re looking to expand your computer’s storage or fill out a NAS, Seagate’s hard drive is a great option at this price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

For comparison, other similarly-featured 3TB internal hard drives sell for $85 or more at Amazon. If today’s sale has you thinking about satisfying your backup and storage needs, consider picking up the Synology SD218play NAS. We just recently went hands-on with it, finding compelling results when leveraged for Time Machine backups.

Seagate BarraCuda 3TB Hard Drive features:

Cost-effective 7200 RPM internal hard drive upgrade for laptop or desktop computers allows you to store all of your games, music, movies, and more

Seagate BarraCuda’s SATA 6Gb/s interface optimizes burst performance while Seagate Secure models offer hardware-based data security

Best-fit applications for BarraCuda hard drives include desktop or all-in-one PCs, home servers, entry-level direct-attached storage devices (DAS)

Instant Secure Erase allows safe and easy drive retirement, and you can protect data with Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) models