Soothe your aches w/ a top-rated inversion table for $330 (Reg. $450), today only

- Mar. 1st 2019 7:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table for $329.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $450. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Ease your back pains with this top-rated inversion table. Features include up to 60-degrees of rotation, “precision control” and support for users up to 6-foot 6-inches. I was once skeptical of inversion tables, but I’ve used them periodically and I must say, it’s pretty good for relieving pain. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal is overkill for you, consider going with a resistance band set. This option from Amazon is on sale for $10 and delivers everything you need for basic resistance training.

Teeter FitSpine X-Series Inversion Table features:

Extra-long, aerospace-grade stainless steel ankle lock handle for easy securing. Traction Handles for added stretching options and assistance. Acupressure Nodes provide trigger-point release while Lumbar Bridge supports and focuses traction on the lower back. EZ-Angle tether features preset markings at 20, 40, and 60 degrees. FlexTech Bed with 8-point floating suspension system moves wiht you for greater range of motion and allows for maximum body slide for better decompression. Grip-and-Stretch Handholds in the bed and frame for added stretching options. Patented wrap-around ankle cups for comfortable, ergonomic fit.

