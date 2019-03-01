Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, AirDisk Pro, more

- Mar. 1st 2019 9:47 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Magic Launcher Pro, AirDisk Pro, Tower of Fortune 3, Doom & Destiny Advanced, OTTTD and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shatoetry: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fitness Point Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fiete: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $3 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $45, Kingdom Hearts III $45, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: 100 Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balls Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dictator 2: Evolution: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BehaviorSnap: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1979 Revolution: A Cinematic Adventure Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

