Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $45, Kingdom Hearts III $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering the new Resident Evil 2 for PS4 and Xbox One for $44.99 shipped. Simply apply code EMCTWTU48 at checkout to redeem the special price. Still up at over $51 on Amazon, this is the lowest price have tracked so far on the highly-rated RE2 remake. “Based on the original PlayStation console release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience.” Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Far Cry New Dawn, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition, Forza Horizon 4 and more.

