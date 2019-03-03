CyberPower’s 1350VA 8-Outlet Simulated Sine Wave UPS drops to $99 shipped (Reg. $130)

Newegg offers the CyberPower 1350VA Eight-Outlet Simulated Sine Wave UPS for $98.95 shipped when code EMCTWTV34 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $31 discount from the going rate and is the best offer we’ve seen. For comparison, other 1350VA UPS sell for $135 or so at Amazon. With eight outlets, this UPS is rated for nine minutes of uptime at full load, protects against 1,500J energy surges and more. It’s one extremely capable option for keeping your home networking gear, computer and more running when the power goes out. So far initial reviews are positive but on the lighter side. Though, pretty much all of CyberPower’s other UPS are highly-rated.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS instead. At $80, you’re getting 12 outlets but around 40% less battery power. If that tradeoff is woth the additional savings, it’s a notable budget-conscious purchase.

CyberPower 1350VA Eight-Outlet UPS features:

1350 VA / 810 Watts Simulated Sine Wave UPS

8 Outlets

RJ11 / RJ45 and Coax Protection

Line-Interactive Topology

AVR & GreenPower UPS

Multifunction LCD Display

EMI / RFI Filters