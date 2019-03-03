Honeywell’s $135.50 Wi-Fi Color Thermostat works with Alexa for voice-controlled heating (Reg. $199)
Amazon offers the Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004/W) for $135.58 shipped. Normally selling for $199, it just recently dropped to $160 at retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. Now today’s price drop takes off an additional $25, saving you a total of 32%. Honeywell’s thermostat integrates with Alexa and Assistant for voice-activated control over your home’s heating and cooling. It also can be scheduled and automated based on your daily routine to help prevent wasted energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 600 smart home enthusiasts.
One of the Honeywell Thermostat’s notable features is that it also can adjust your programmed heating schedule to save you money. So when energy rates spike, it can automatically cut back usage. If you’re looking for more ways your smart home can save you money, check out our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.
Honeywell Wi-Fi Color Thermostat features:
- Personalize your comfort at home and program your thermostat to fit your lifestyle with the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat
- Take the guesswork out of your monthly energy bill as this ENERGY STAR certified thermostat can adjust to your pre-programmed schedule or your energy company’s peak rate pricing
- Learns your home’s heating and cooling cycles to deliver the right temperature when you want it
- Change the color display of the large and easy-to-read to read touch screen to match the style of your home
