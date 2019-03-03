Samsung microSD cards are on sale from $11: 512GB $130 (Reg. $200), more

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Select microSD Card for $129.99 shipped. That’s good for $700 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s at least $20 off the regular 512GB pricing we typically see. We’re also seeing the 64GB capacity for $11 (Reg. $15) or the 128GB model at $21 (Reg. up to $30). Enjoy up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s read & write speeds, making this a solid option for 4K content creators. It ships with a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 15,000 Amazon reviewers.
Samsung EVO Select microSD Cards feature:
- Up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s read & write speeds respectively; Class 10 UHS 3
- High-performance for 4K UHD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming and music, for use in Smartphones, Drones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more
- Includes: Full-Size adapter for use in Cameras and Laptop/Desktop Computers
- 10-year limited warranty