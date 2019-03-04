Just $8.50 Prime shipped wraps your 9.7-inch iPad in AmazonBasics’ Smart Case (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 9.7-inch iPad Smart Case for $8.43 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This smart case is compatible with latest generation 9.7-inch iPad and can automatically sleep/wake your tablet thanks to the built-in folding screen cover. If you’re looking to add a bit of protection to your device without breaking the bank, it’s hard to go wrong here. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 270 customers who have left reviews.

For comparison, Apple’s own first-party iPad Smart Cover sells for $39. So if you’re willing to ditch the Apple branding, then AmazonBasics’ case is a solid, budget-friendly alternative.

AmazonBasics iPad Smart Case features: