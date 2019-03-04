Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $999 shipped with tax savings for some shoppers ($300 off)

B&H offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in select colors for $999 shipped. Also at Amazon for $1 more. That’s good for $300 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase in select states. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a dual-core 7th generation Kaby Lake Intel i5 processor, 12-inch Retina display, USB-C port and more. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for getting some work done on-the-go.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features: