Block scammers and telemarketers with Call Control, now $20 (Orig. $30)

Sick of receiving nuisance calls? You need Call Control. This highly-rated app draws on a huge database to detect robots and scammers and block them on your behalf. You can get one year of Premium cover now for $20 (Orig. $29.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most phones allow you to block specific numbers nowadays. The problem is, many robocallers and telemarketers will often call from a different number every time. That’s where Call Control steps in. This app automatically blocks spam callers and bad text messages, as reported by other users and by government agencies.

Call Control also provides enhanced caller ID, and you can quickly blacklist known numbers. The even allows you to look up unknown numbers and create designated quiet times, when all calls will be blocked. Available on iOS and Android, Call Control has millions of happy users. The app has 4.2/5 stars in the App Store, and 4.4/5 stars in the Google Play Store.

Get Call Control now for $20 to save 33% on one year of service.