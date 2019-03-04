Tote your 15-inch MacBook Pro in this Incase City Backpack for $35 (Reg. $70)

- Mar. 4th 2019 7:53 pm ET

0

DailySteals offers the Incase City Backpack for $34.99 shipped when promo code INCASE is applied during checkout. That’s down from the $100 price tag direct from Incase and the best offer that we can find. This model features enough room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro with dedicated padded storage for additional tech and accessories. Adjustable straps gives you just the right fit. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t do the trick, hit up our early coverage of Timbuk2’s latest sale. Save 20% on any of Timbuk2’s custom bags, which includes popular messenger bags, backpacks and more.

Incase City Backpack features:

Protect, organize and carry your MacBook and other essentials in our stylish full-size laptop backpack. The City Backpack features two primary storage areas, a 360-degree padded laptop compartment, quick-access pockets and padded shoulder straps.

