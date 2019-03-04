Heat your home w/ Alexa: GLAS Thermostat $230 ($88 off) or up to 22% off Nest bundles from $249

- Mar. 4th 2019 8:32 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $230.54 shipped. Normally selling for $319, that’s good for an over $88 discount and beats our previous mention by $18. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Sporting a unique and stylish transparent glass design, this thermostat also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Home Depot is also getting in on the smart thermostat discounts, taking up to 22% off Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat bundles as part of its Deal of the Day. A standout deal is the thermostat paired with two Nest Temperature Sensors for $249 shipped, which saves you $50 from buying all three separately. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And don’t forget that we still spotted a notable discount on Honeywell’s $135.50 Wi-Fi Color Thermostat, which also works with Alexa for voice-controlled heating (Reg. $199).

Notable smart thermostat deals at Home Depot:

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

  • Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2
  • Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index
  • Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant
  • Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen
  • Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home

