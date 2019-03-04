Heat your home w/ Alexa: GLAS Thermostat $230 ($88 off) or up to 22% off Nest bundles from $249

Amazon offers the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $230.54 shipped. Normally selling for $319, that’s good for an over $88 discount and beats our previous mention by $18. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Sporting a unique and stylish transparent glass design, this thermostat also integrates with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. Johnson Controls’ GLAS has other tricks up its sleeve, too, like built-in air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Home Depot is also getting in on the smart thermostat discounts, taking up to 22% off Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat bundles as part of its Deal of the Day. A standout deal is the thermostat paired with two Nest Temperature Sensors for $249 shipped, which saves you $50 from buying all three separately. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And don’t forget that we still spotted a notable discount on Honeywell’s $135.50 Wi-Fi Color Thermostat, which also works with Alexa for voice-controlled heating (Reg. $199).

Notable smart thermostat deals at Home Depot:

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2

Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index

Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen

Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home