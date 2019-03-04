Your choice of five colors highlight this leather Apple Watch band deal: $7.50 (Reg. $15+)

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band with Case in five different colors for $7.60 Prime shipped when promo code Y59F9YRL is applied during checkout. That’s as much as $12 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch the pricey Apple bands and go with this affordable third-party option. While the added clear case may not be for everyone, if an adventure pops up you’ll be thankful for some extra protection. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t solve your Apple Watch band woes, swing by our roundup for more offers from $5. You’ll find everything from sport bands to leather straps and more for just about any budget.

Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Bands feature: