Your choice of five colors highlight this leather Apple Watch band deal: $7.50 (Reg. $15+)

- Mar. 4th 2019 3:40 pm ET

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band with Case in five different colors for $7.60 Prime shipped when promo code Y59F9YRL is applied during checkout. That’s as much as $12 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch the pricey Apple bands and go with this affordable third-party option. While the added clear case may not be for everyone, if an adventure pops up you’ll be thankful for some extra protection. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t solve your Apple Watch band woes, swing by our roundup for more offers from $5. You’ll find everything from sport bands to leather straps and more for just about any budget.

Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Design: Delicate leather band without straight thread design, special craftwork makes the surface a suede feel, luxury and unique, securely hold up your watch. Style like this only offered in top4cus.
  • Extra Gift: A clear watch case (perfectly match with any color) is attached to better protect the expensive watch.
  • Match Type: Perfectly match 44MM apple watch series 4, for 42MM apple watch series 1 & 2 & 3, also fit, but both the case and the connector of the band will be possibly a little bit loose, please choose product based on need.

