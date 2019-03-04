Score Marshall’s Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with an Echo Input for $100 ($165 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Flip Cover bundled with an Amazon Echo Input for $99.99 shipped when both are added to your cart. You’ll also find it available on sale at Best Buy but without the bundled Alexa device. The speaker normally sells for around $130 these days, with the added value of the Echo Input bringing the total savings up to $65. Today’s offer is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Marshall is known for its iconic vintage aesthetic and high-end sound quality, two traits that are certainly present in its Stockwell speaker. And with the Echo Input, you’ll be able to turn it into a full-featured Alexa speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 300 customers.
There’s no denying that Marshall’s Stockwell is a more premium option than your average Bluetooth speaker. If you can do without the design and want to save even more, then it’s hard to go wrong with Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $40.
Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:
- Portable speaker comes with built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries
- 25 hours of play time
- Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 technology
- Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button
- Features a handy USB port to charge your listening device while you’re on the go
