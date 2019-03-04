Score Marshall’s Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with an Echo Input for $100 ($165 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Flip Cover bundled with an Amazon Echo Input for $99.99 shipped when both are added to your cart. You’ll also find it available on sale at Best Buy but without the bundled Alexa device. The speaker normally sells for around $130 these days, with the added value of the Echo Input bringing the total savings up to $65. Today’s offer is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Marshall is known for its iconic vintage aesthetic and high-end sound quality, two traits that are certainly present in its Stockwell speaker. And with the Echo Input, you’ll be able to turn it into a full-featured Alexa speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 300 customers.

There’s no denying that Marshall’s Stockwell is a more premium option than your average Bluetooth speaker. If you can do without the design and want to save even more, then it’s hard to go wrong with Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $40.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Portable speaker comes with built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries

25 hours of play time

Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 technology

Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button

Features a handy USB port to charge your listening device while you’re on the go